Phil Spencer Wants Xbox Backwards Compatibility on PC

posted 3 hours ago

Xbox Backwards Compatibility might be making its way to Windows PC in the future, according to head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with PC Gamer.

"Yes," said Spencer when asked if the emulation will make its way to the PC in the future.

"I want people to be able to play games!" he said. "[Emulation] is hard. [Xbox] 360 specifically is a PowerPC chip, emulated to x86, which is difficult. It's a little bit easier when you have a fixed spec, when you think about Xbox, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. And you think of the variable specs of the PC space, so you're taking a fixed-spec PowerPC emulator and then moving it over to run on PC, so there's a lot of work there.

"The original Xbox, OG Xbox, is a little bit easier, because that was an x86 chip it was running on. Obviously when we think about UWP and the ability for games to run across console and PC, we're getting closer. I want developers to be able to build portable applications, which is why we've been focusing on UWP for games and even apps that want to run on multiple devices.

"So I think we've got work to go do there, but I think it's in our future."

