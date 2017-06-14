Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Japanese Charts - News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe retook the top spot on the Japanese charts with sales of 16,596 units, according to Media Create for the week ending June 11.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 27,291 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 19,141 units, the 3DS sold 15,111 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,063 units. The PlayStation 3 sold 392 units, the Xbox One sold 255 units and the Wii U sold 166 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,596 (505,270) [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco, 06/01/17) – 12,460 (71,196) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 10,209 (1,512,815) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,839 (494,526) [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection (Square Enix, 06/01/17) – 5,329 (34,893) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 5,324 (43,267) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 4,593 (163,451) [PSV] Shiro to Kuro no Alice (Idea Factory, 06/08/17) – 4,385 (New) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 3,499 (341,643) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,166 (345,987) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 2,935 (3,272,444) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,925 (187,599) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,725 (1,049,802) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,716 (220,050) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,551 (202,695) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 2,466 (1,161,240) [PSV] Tsukitomo. Tsukuita. 12 Memories (Bandai Namco, 06/01/17) – 2,352 (15,115) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,323 (100,782) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,280 (130,782) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 2,188 (84,481)

