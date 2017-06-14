GungHo Developing an Action Game for All Ages for the Switch - News

GungHo Online Entertainment CEO Kazuki Morishita told Dectructiod that the company is developing a new title for the Nintendo Switch.

The game will be an "action game for all ages with a lighter, comical tone." The game will be a new IP.

"No direct comparison exists," Morishita said. "It's a gameplay style that has not been seen before."

