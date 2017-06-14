Check Out Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Gameplay - News

Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream debuted gameplay footage of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions for the Nintendo 3DS.

View it below:





Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on October 6.



