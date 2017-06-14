40 Minutes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gameplay Footage Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 331 Views
Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream demoed 39 minutes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
View it below:
Here is an overview:
Explore an endless ocean of clouds, where the last remnants of civilization live on the backs of colossal beasts called Titans. Experience the story of Rex and his new friend, Pyra, a mysterious being known as a Blade who grants him tremendous power. Together, search for Pyra’s long lost home Elysium, the ultimate paradise for all of humanity.
Eh, looks fun. Don't love it, don't hate it.
Uh... This is a english localized build with Japanese voices...Does that mean well get the game in the West in 2017 as well, along with dual audio?
Love the Xenoblade games. But first one is best imo. I hope a bit more polish though in the finished products, like it does look a bit slow compared to the first one.
