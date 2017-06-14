40 Minutes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gameplay Footage Released - News

Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream demoed 39 minutes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

View it below:





Here is an overview:

Explore an endless ocean of clouds, where the last remnants of civilization live on the backs of colossal beasts called Titans. Experience the story of Rex and his new friend, Pyra, a mysterious being known as a Blade who grants him tremendous power. Together, search for Pyra’s long lost home Elysium, the ultimate paradise for all of humanity.

