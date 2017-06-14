22 Minutes of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gameplay Released - News

Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream demoed 21 minutes of gameplay footage of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle RPG.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 29.



