Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Announced for 3DS - News

Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream announced Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions for Nintendo 3DS. It will launch on October 6.

View the E3 2017 trailer below:







Here is an overview of the game:

In this renewed classic, Mario and Luigi journey to the Beanbean Kingdom with Bowser to restore Princess Peach’s voice. Control Mario and Luigi simultaneously, making use of their unique Bros. Moves to solve puzzles and emerge victorious in action-packed battles. Recruit characters to grow your own Minion army as you fight to locate your missing leader!

