Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Gets Switch E3 2017 Trailer

XSEED Games has released the E3 2017 trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story The Moon Cell Automaton is a spiritron computer, which exists on the moon and has the power to grant any wish. All across the spiritron-constructed virtual world, SE.RA.PH., Servants and the Masters who control them fight for the right to be the Moon Cell Automaton’s one owner in a ceremonial conflict known as the Holy Grail War. Now, the Servant Nero Claudius and her Master have won the Holy Grail War and have obtained the universal wishing mechanism, the Holy Grail. They also obtained the Regalia, a ring that proves their kingship. With it, they rule over their once-enemy Servants and start a new beginning on the moon’s new world. But a new enemy has appeared before them. And this enemy has something that shouldn’t exist: another Regalia. Fate Heads for a New Stage! The famous Fate series now strikes a path to a new stage with the newest title, Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star. Many fan-favorite characters, including the ancient Heroic Spirits (Servants) summoned by the Holy Grail, make their appearances, with the series being reborn as a high-speed combat-oriented title in which players face off against the enemy and their army in exciting large-scale action scenes. Players can also take some time to enjoy the deep storyline the Fate series is known for. Key Features Outfit Servants in Outstanding Costumes – Following a successful launch on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and PlayStation Vita handheld entertainment system, the Nintendo Switch version comes loaded with 35 previously-released paid DLC costumes, along with an exclusive new Unshackled Bride outfit.

– Following a successful launch on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and PlayStation Vita handheld entertainment system, the Nintendo Switch version comes loaded with 35 previously-released paid DLC costumes, along with an exclusive new Unshackled Bride outfit. A Variety of Fate Universes Collide – Not just Fate/Extra Servants, but characters from Fate/stay night, Fate/Apocrypha, Fate/Grand Order, and other Fate continuities make their appearances here. Players can enjoy the action with the original Japanese voice-overs and English subtitles.

– Not just Fate/Extra Servants, but characters from Fate/stay night, Fate/Apocrypha, Fate/Grand Order, and other Fate continuities make their appearances here. Players can enjoy the action with the original Japanese voice-overs and English subtitles. A Brand-New Story from Acclaimed Series Author, Nasu Kinoko – As the original creator of Fate/stay night and the scenario writer of Fate/Extra, Nasu Kinoko has created a completely new scenario for Fate/Extella, evolving his highly celebrated universe and characters with a story told from the independent perspectives of three heroine Servants.

– As the original creator of Fate/stay night and the scenario writer of Fate/Extra, Nasu Kinoko has created a completely new scenario for Fate/Extella, evolving his highly celebrated universe and characters with a story told from the independent perspectives of three heroine Servants. A New Way to Battle – As the first action game in the Fate series, players will finally be able to control a Servant and perform various moves, including a powerful form change ability to transform Servants. Engage in intense battles on the ground or in mid-air to annihilate enemy forces!

Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 20 in Japan, July 21 in Europe, and July 25 in North America.



