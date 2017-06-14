Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash E3 2017 Trailer Released

/ 487 Views

XSEED Games has released the E3 2017 trailer for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

The summer of bouncy, high-flying hijinks continues for the girls of Senran Kagura! They’ve fought rival ninja, evil masterminds, and apocalyptic demons from beyond the veil of sanity, but nothing—NOTHING in their lives has ever prepared them for…a water gun fight?!

Summoned to a mysterious tournament by its shady organizers, the buxom shinobi students team up and face off, using all kinds of water weapons to soak and splash their opponents. As they rise through the tournament brackets, they’ll uncover the secrets behind the organization － secrets that hide an ever-growing threat to… Wait, what? Sorry, I was watching all the splashing.

Join more lovely ladies than any previous Senran Kagura title for a slip-sliding, soap-splashing, squad-on-squad showdown!

About

The ninja girls of Senran Kagura are back for more in a whole new way, armed with water guns and all-new visual enhancements packed into a third-person splasher. Choose a team of five from the more than 30 girls available, outfit them with customizable weapons and abilities, lead them into lighthearted water gun battles against rival teams in a variety of 5-on-5 team-based combat arenas, or join your friends online and take on opposing teams. Come on in; the water’s great!

Key Features