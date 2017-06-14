Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash E3 2017 Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 487 Views
XSEED Games has released the E3 2017 trailer for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash.
View it below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Story
The summer of bouncy, high-flying hijinks continues for the girls of Senran Kagura! They’ve fought rival ninja, evil masterminds, and apocalyptic demons from beyond the veil of sanity, but nothing—NOTHING in their lives has ever prepared them for…a water gun fight?!
Summoned to a mysterious tournament by its shady organizers, the buxom shinobi students team up and face off, using all kinds of water weapons to soak and splash their opponents. As they rise through the tournament brackets, they’ll uncover the secrets behind the organization － secrets that hide an ever-growing threat to… Wait, what? Sorry, I was watching all the splashing.
Join more lovely ladies than any previous Senran Kagura title for a slip-sliding, soap-splashing, squad-on-squad showdown!
About
The ninja girls of Senran Kagura are back for more in a whole new way, armed with water guns and all-new visual enhancements packed into a third-person splasher. Choose a team of five from the more than 30 girls available, outfit them with customizable weapons and abilities, lead them into lighthearted water gun battles against rival teams in a variety of 5-on-5 team-based combat arenas, or join your friends online and take on opposing teams. Come on in; the water’s great!
Key Features
- Water, Water Everywhere – Water powers not only the girls’ weapons, but their state-of-the-art hydro-jetpacks, which are used to fly and slide around each large arena at will.
- Arm Your Allies with an Aqua Arsenal – Your water warriors can charge into battle equipped with any of the ten different types of water weapons available, each of which can be upgraded individually, or go online for 5-on-5 team battles and survival matches.
- Stack the Deck Your Way – With over 800 attribute cards available, providing improved weapons, unique skills, and summonable pets, players can equip any combination of 6 skill cards and 3 pet cards per match for a combo their opponents will never see coming.
- Become Bosom Buddies – The dressing room returns with all-new methods of interaction (including squirt guns, of course). Customize each character’s outfit, but be forewarned that it may not be fully intact (or opaque!) by the time the match ends.
- “No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service Edition” – The physical release comes with an array of refreshing content, including a Blu-ray disc containing a compilation of opening animations from previous Senran Kagura games, an art book of the girls’ summer adventures, the game’s soundtrack on CD, and a DLC key that will grant the Soaking Wet High School Uniform costume, a set of colorful bikini costumes, the Futomaki Roll Bazooka special weapon, a Bebeby pet card, and a special set of skill cards.
Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe this summer.
