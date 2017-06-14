Sonic Forces E3 2017 Trailer Released - News

Sega has released a new trailer for Sonic Forces for E3 2017. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC this holiday.



View it below:





Here is an overview:

From the team that brought you Sonic Colors and Generations, comes the next exciting title in the Sonic franchise: Sonic Forces. Experience fast-paced action as Modern Sonic, thrilling platforming as Classic Sonic, and utilize powerful new gadgets as your own custom Hero Character. Help Sonic fight back to reclaim the world from Dr. Eggman and a powerful, mysterious new villain.

