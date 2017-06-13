Prey Sells an Estimated 180K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The first-person shooter from Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios - Prey - sold 180,097 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 6.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 121,579 units sold (68%), compared to 58,518 units sold on the Xbox One (32%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 77,863 units sold (43%), compared to 71,004 units sold in the US (39%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 18,409 units in the UK, 13,528 units in Germany, and 11,073 units in France.

Prey released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on May 5.

