Metroid: Samus Returns Announced for 3DS - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 727 Views
Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream announced Metroid: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS.
View the trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The Metroid: Samus Returns game is a modern reimagining of the 1991 Game Boy adventure Metroid II: Return of Samus. Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran’s arsenal has been enhanced with new moves and abilities such as the powerful Melee Counter, 360-degree Free Aim Mode and mysterious Aeion Abilities. This intense, side-scrolling action-platformer has been completely remade with engaging and immersive 3D visuals and a rich, atmospheric color palette.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Very nice surprise! They seem to be taking queues from AM2R, with the Fusion boss and Chozo artifacts appearing...
Just TAKE MY MONEY
CANT WAIT! As a huge metroid fan this is gonna be awsome. Also it makes sense that's on the 3DS because the original was a gameboy exclusive back in the day. Yeah i know switch is also kinda handheld, but still
Dammit I can't support this game if MercurySteam is behind it. Not after the shit show that was Castlevania 3DS. Stop ruining my favorite franchises! And Nintendo, put some love into the metroid series and handle it 1st party like you used to.
Mirror of Fate was fine. Nothing amazing but they did what shit Konami told them, most likely. This being a remake - and Nintendo - they didn't have as much freedom for sure. Hell, Sakamoto was probably over their shoulders the entire time.
- 0
Why not also on the switch? Who comes up with these decisions?!!
Because Nintendo already said they weren't cutting off support for 3DS. This game was clearly developed as a 3DS title.
- 0
I think that they want you to focus in Metroid Prime 4 for the Switch. Having both would split the fanbase.
- +1
5 Comments