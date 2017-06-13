Metroid: Samus Returns Announced for 3DS - News

Nintendo during its E3 2017 Treehouse live stream announced Metroid: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Metroid: Samus Returns game is a modern reimagining of the 1991 Game Boy adventure Metroid II: Return of Samus. Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran’s arsenal has been enhanced with new moves and abilities such as the powerful Melee Counter, 360-degree Free Aim Mode and mysterious Aeion Abilities. This intense, side-scrolling action-platformer has been completely remade with engaging and immersive 3D visuals and a rich, atmospheric color palette.



