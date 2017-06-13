Super Mario Odyssey Launches October 27, E3 2017 Trailer Released - News

Nintendo announced during its E3 2017 spotlight Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a cap-tivating, globe-trotting adventure! Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his incredible new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship, the Odyssey, and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans! This sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure—the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine—is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom! Features Explore huge 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and lots of ways to interact with the diverse environments—such as cruising around them in vehicles that incorporate the HD Rumble feature of the Joy-Con controller or exploring sections as Pixel Mario.

Thanks to his new friend, Cappy, Mario has brand-new moves for you to master, like cap throw, cap jump and capture. With capture, Mario can take control of all sorts of things, including objects and enemies!

Visit astonishing new locales, like skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.

A set of three new amiibo figures*—Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser in their wedding outfits—will be released at launch. Some previously released amiibo will also be compatible with this title. Tap supported amiibo to receive gameplay assistance—some amiibo will also unlock costumes for Mario when scanned!

