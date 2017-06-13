Rocket League Coming to Switch, to Feature Cross-Platform Play - News

Psyonix announced during the Nintendo E3 2017 spotlight Rocket League is coming to the Nintendo Switch this holiday.

The Switch version of the game will feature exclusive Battle-Cars and Customization items, including Mario and Luigi hat toppers to decorate your car. It will also feature cross-platform play.

