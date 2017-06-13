The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Gets Expansion Pass E3 2017 Trailer - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has released the E3 2017 trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s Expansion Pass.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the Expansion Pass:

If you own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Expansion Pass grants access to three new treasure chests, DLC Pack 1, “Master Trials,” and DLC Pack 2, “The Champions’ Ballad,” as they are released. DLC Pack 1 “Master Trials” includes: Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path, Travel Medallion, Korok Mask and eight new armors. Master Trials - DLC Pack 1 will be available June 30, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles