Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Switch

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 791 Views

Nintendo announced during its E3 2017 spotlight showcase Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch.

View the first look trailer below:


A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments

monocle_layton
monocle_layton (4 hours ago)

Guys....we've finally did it. Nintendo is back. We can die in peace

haxxiy
haxxiy (4 hours ago)

Amen bro!

archer9234
archer9234 (4 hours ago)

Yes finally.

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (4 hours ago)

YES!!

Luke888
Luke888 (3 hours ago)

I can die in peace!

JEMC
JEMC (2 hours ago)

A bittersweet announcement. Sweet because that's what most of us wanted, but bitter because they showed nothing, and who knows when it will launch.

