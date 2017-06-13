Core Pokemon RPG Announced for Switch - News

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company announced it is developing a core Pokemon RPG for the Nintendo Switch during Nintendo’s E3 2017 spotlight.





"Game Freak has begun developing a core RPG Pokemon title on Nintendo Switch," said The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara. "It may not release for more than a year, but we hope you will look forward to it all the same."



