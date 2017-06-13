Core Pokemon RPG Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 803 Views
Game Freak and The Pokemon Company announced it is developing a core Pokemon RPG for the Nintendo Switch during Nintendo’s E3 2017 spotlight.
"Game Freak has begun developing a core RPG Pokemon title on Nintendo Switch," said The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara. "It may not release for more than a year, but we hope you will look forward to it all the same."
This kind of makes up for that disappointing direct.
lol in what way was that Direct disappointing? What were you hoping for?
I was hoping for Diamond and Pearl remakes on Switch. I knew that this wasn't very likely to happen, but I thought that we would get at least a mainline game for Switch or a remake for 3DS or Switch.
That'll most likely happen after the new main series Pokemon game for the Switch is released.
Now what Nintendo needs to do to prove that Switch is 3DS' replacement?
Well then. That means the release date of this game is the point at which I will definitely have a Switch.
WOW! Thanks Nintendo.
So we'll have the 8th gen in 2019. Good, that leaves UltraSun/UltraMoon some time to breath.
