New Kirby Game Announced for Switch - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during its E3 2017 spotlight announced a new Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch.

View the E3 2017 trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Kirby is back in this new title coming to the Nintendo Switch console in HD. Recruit enemies as helpers, use Kirby copy abilities such as Sword, Fire and Water, and join forces with up to three friends for a different kind of team-up action.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles