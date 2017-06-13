Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Launches This Holiday, E3 2017 Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 514 Views
Nintendo announced during its E3 2017 spotlight showcase Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in holiday 2017.
View the E3 2017 trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
NOT delayed!
Graphics, voice acting and music are all ridiculously bad, but it'll probably be a fun lil' game.
The person who designed the pants of the main character , wtf is that design !?!?!?!? Game looks great.
you used a Xenoblade Chronicles X picture in the thumbnail
I think we can go ahead and confirm no customization for characters. Also genereic anime villains, welcome aboard.
Oh BTW, still flat lighting, still no shadows for anyone, and that voice acting, lol, Jesus Christ. This is pretty much what I was fearing a rushed project. Looks alright in a Tales Of kind of way, but definitely a step back in ambition from the original Blade and X.
