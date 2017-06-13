Coco Bandicoot is a Playable Character in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - News

Activision announced Crash Bandicoot's sister, Coco Bandicoot, will be a playable character in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

View the latest trailer below:

View the Coco Bandicoot gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of Coco:

In the remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Coco has decided to hack into the Time Twister to travel back in time to help Crash in his previous adventures. Now as a fully playable (and a bit sassy) character across all three games, fans can switch between playing as Crash or Coco. Both characters have an N. Sane set of special attacks – each with their own style! Where Crash body slams enemies, Coco takes them out with the impact of a double leg drop! Fans will love to see all her new moves and animations, including idle moves like dancing with Crash.



Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy launches for the PlayStation 4 on June 30.

