Top 10 Gameplay Trailers of E3 2017 - Article

/ 1,970 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

It's that time of the year again. E3 has come and gone and now fans are left sifting through the good, the bad, and the ugly. Well, I'm here to help. Welcome to the third annual "Top 10 Gameplay Trailers of E3."

For reference, here's last year's list. As always, only gameplay trailers are eligible. So don't expect Beyond Good & Evil 2 to make the list.

This E3 was arguably the weakest in recent memory, but it did provide a few surprises, a couple of plot twists, and a whole lot of interesting game footage. My picks for the top ten gameplay trailers are as follows. Please enjoy!







#10

Monster Hunter World

One of the more buzz-worthy gameplay reveals of E3 2017 belongs to Monster Hunter World, which is coming to PS4, XOne, and PC next year. The game looks to keep the core mechanics of the series intact, while bringing in larger, more open worlds with no loading screens. In World, monsters can provoke and attack each other, and apparently some monsters will only appear if a rival enters its territory. Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter World will support cross-region online multiplayer.

#9

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developed by Arc System Works, the studio behind Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, Dragon Ball FighterZ looks to be another excellent 2D fighter. The game will support 3 vs. 3 tag-team matches and will include many famous scenes from the Dragon Ball anime. In addition, it will feature destructible stages and 60 FPS action. Characters announced so far include Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Cell, and Frieza.

#8

Kirby

Nintendo's hot hybrid saw several new announcements at E3, including a brand new Kirby game with the unimaginative working title Kirby. The trailer showed the pink hero fighting with melee weapons, inhaling enemies, and even transforming into an adorable curling stone. One of the more interesting mechanics in the game allows Kirby to befriend and recruit enemies, who will fight alongside him.

#7

A Way Out

EA's conference at E3 was one of the weaker events, but there was a stand-out game: A Way Out. Developed by the makers of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out is a split-screen co-op prison-break adventure. It tells the story of Leo and Vincent, two convicts who need to work together to escape prison and live life on the run. "I wanted to make another game that pushed the boundaries on how to tell stories without compromising on gameplay," said creator Josef Fares.

#6

Shadow of the Colossus

Sony made waves at E3 when it announced a remake of one of its most celebrated games, Shadow of the Colossus. The game won't feature any new content but it will include remade assets and an optional "modernized" control scheme. Bluepoint, the studio behind the PS3 remaster of Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, is responsible for the remake.

#5

Spider-Man

Fans have been waiting patiently for new footage of Insomniac's Spider-Man since last year's E3, and this week their patience was rewarded. The game looks gorgeous and dynamic, although a little heavy on scripted quick-time events. Spider-Man promises to allow many different gameplay choices, including stealth and high-flying action. Insomniac also hinted at an upgrade system whereby Peter Parker can create new gear.

#4

Far Cry 5

Ubisoft promises Far Cry 5 is the "largest, most customizable" Far Cry game ever. Set in rural Hope County, the game pits players against a fanatical and deadly cult called Eden's Gate. Based on footage from the trailer, players will be able to recruit guns-for-hire to help do their dirty work. They can even recruit fangs-for-hire in the form of dog companions. One of the highlights of the Far Cry 5 demo shows a loyal canine attacking a cultist and then returning to his master with gun in mouth.

#3

Metroid: Samus Returns

Nintendo fans have been clamoring for a new mainline Metroid game for a long time. This E3, they got two! While Metroid Prime 4 is still just a glimmer in Kensuke Tanabe's eye, Metroid: Samus Returns is ready for primetime. A remake of Metroid II, Samus Returns will include a structure similar to the original game but with new controls, graphics, and gameplay. Among other additions, Samus can now perform a melee counter attack against enemies.

#2

Metro: Exodus

The gameplay trailer for Metro: Exodus was one of the more explosive revelations of this year's E3. Viewers saw classic Metro gameplay woven into huge, non-linear levels. The game pledges to provide opportunities for both stealth and deadly combat, in addition to scavenging and crafting opportunities. Moreover, player choices will affect the fates of fellow survivors.

#1

Super Mario Odyssey

As the first sandbox-style Super Mario in 15 years, Super Mario Odyssey is a major event. The footage shown this E3 only made it look more consequential. The game seems exceptionally ambitious and extraordinarily weird, with wacky transformations and levels that include a frozen desert and an urban landscape — which seems to share more in common with Grand Theft Auto than Super Mario.

That's my list. Thanks for reading! Please share your lists in the comments section.

More Articles