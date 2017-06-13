Destiny 2 Runs at 30FPS on Both Xbox One X & PS4 Pro - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 8 hours ago / 1,571 Views
Back in May it was revealed that Destiny 2 would be locked to 30FPS on all console platforms, including Sony's upgraded PS4 Pro.
"The console, the PS4 Pro is super powerful, but it couldn’t run our game at 60. Our game’s this rich physics simulation where collision of players, networking, etc, and like, it wouldn’t run… [there’s] not enough horsepower there," said Destiny 2 lead Mark Noseworthy at the time.
Now it's been revealed that the 30FPS lock will also apply to Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One X console.
Destiny 2 is 30 fps on Xbox One X too says @thislukesmith on the show.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 13, 2017
Easily expected. Highly amused.
I'm sure it has a lot more to do with them using the same Jaguar cores found in the XBO S, PS4 Slim, and Pro. That $500 isn't looking so worth it, now.
CPU bottlenecks?
But but but...Nothing is holding the One X back!?!?!?! teehee
Pretty sure they did this to prevent advantages to X (and pro) users
If this continues then it seems like I was right. http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/thread.php?id=217668
PC version for me then.
Maybe but I really think it the GPU it not powerful enough to do 60fps GTX 1080 is 9 terra flops and can't even do a perfect 60fps
At the same fidelity of graphics, and the same resolution, the PS4 Pro should be able to achieve 60FPS. So it's probably a CPU thing. Since the PS4 Pro has more than twice the power of a PS4. Maybe it has to do with RAM as well, but 5.5GB GDDR5 should be enough, I think.
PC master race!!!
dont worry it will be locked at 30 for PC
10 Comments