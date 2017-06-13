Destiny 2 Runs at 30FPS on Both Xbox One X & PS4 Pro - News

Back in May it was revealed that Destiny 2 would be locked to 30FPS on all console platforms, including Sony's upgraded PS4 Pro.

"The console, the PS4 Pro is super powerful, but it couldn’t run our game at 60. Our game’s this rich physics simulation where collision of players, networking, etc, and like, it wouldn’t run… [there’s] not enough horsepower there," said Destiny 2 lead Mark Noseworthy at the time.

Now it's been revealed that the 30FPS lock will also apply to Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One X console.

Destiny 2 is 30 fps on Xbox One X too says @thislukesmith on the show. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 13, 2017

