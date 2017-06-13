Destiny 2 Runs at 30FPS on Both Xbox One X & PS4 Pro

Destiny 2 Runs at 30FPS on Both Xbox One X & PS4 Pro - News

by Patrick Day-Childs, posted 8 hours ago / 1,571 Views

Back in May it was revealed that Destiny 2 would be locked to 30FPS on all console platforms, including Sony's upgraded PS4 Pro.

"The console, the PS4 Pro is super powerful, but it couldn’t run our game at 60. Our game’s this rich physics simulation where collision of players, networking, etc, and like, it wouldn’t run… [there’s] not enough horsepower there," said Destiny 2 lead Mark Noseworthy at the time.

Now it's been revealed that the 30FPS lock will also apply to Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One X console.


More Articles

10 Comments

Bandorr
Bandorr (7 hours ago)

Easily expected. Highly amused.

  • +11
thismeintiel
thismeintiel (7 hours ago)

I'm sure it has a lot more to do with them using the same Jaguar cores found in the XBO S, PS4 Slim, and Pro. That $500 isn't looking so worth it, now.

  • +10
carlove
carlove (8 hours ago)

CPU bottlenecks?

  • +9
Normchacho
Normchacho (7 hours ago)

But but but...Nothing is holding the One X back!?!?!?! teehee

  • +4
RodrigoCard
RodrigoCard (4 hours ago)

Pretty sure they did this to prevent advantages to X (and pro) users

  • +1
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (7 hours ago)

If this continues then it seems like I was right. http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/thread.php?id=217668

  • +1
NATO
NATO (7 hours ago)

PC version for me then.

  • 0
Cyberworld7
Cyberworld7 (8 hours ago)

Maybe but I really think it the GPU it not powerful enough to do 60fps GTX 1080 is 9 terra flops and can't even do a perfect 60fps

  • 0
carlove
carlove (7 hours ago)

At the same fidelity of graphics, and the same resolution, the PS4 Pro should be able to achieve 60FPS. So it's probably a CPU thing. Since the PS4 Pro has more than twice the power of a PS4. Maybe it has to do with RAM as well, but 5.5GB GDDR5 should be enough, I think.

  • +2

Comments below voting threshold

hlfbkd420
hlfbkd420 (5 hours ago)

Held back by the ps4pro... Can't have one be better...

  • -9
Cyberworld7
Cyberworld7 (8 hours ago)

PC master race!!!

  • -12
fuallmofus
fuallmofus (8 hours ago)

dont worry it will be locked at 30 for PC

  • 0