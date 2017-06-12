Sony: PS4 Worldwide Sales Top 60.4 million - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 60.4 million units to consumers as of June 11.

487.8 million games have been sold on the PlayStation 4 at retail and through digital downloads on the PlayStation Store.





There are more than 70 million monthly active users worldwide as of the end of March. There are 26.4 million paid PlayStation Plus subscribers.

"We are very grateful for our fans and partners around the globe who have continued to support PS4," said Andrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. "The PS4 platform is in its prime, with the industry’s best lineup of exclusive and partner titles slated to release this year, taking full advantage of the power of the PS4 system. We are committed to further expanding our overall PS4 ecosystem, by broadening the PlayStation®VR content portfolio, as well as enriching our network services along with our ground-breaking software lineup. We remain steadfast in bringing the best entertainment experience to users worldwide and making PS4 the best place to play."

