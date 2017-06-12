Shadow of the Colossus Remake Announced for PS4

Shadow of the Colossus Remake Announced for PS4 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,213 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment during its E3 2017 press conference announced a Shadow of the Colossus remake for the PlayStation 4.

View the trailer below:

It will launch in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (3 hours ago)

Really great :)

  • +2
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (2 hours ago)

Seems more like a remaster.

  • +1
Kyuu
Kyuu (1 hour ago)

It seems in the same vein as Halo Anniversary. Maybe a little closer to a proper remake but we'll see.

  • 0
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (11 minutes ago)

If its basically just using code of the original game its a remaster. Thats what this appears to be.

R&C is an actual remake.

  • 0
Kyuu
Kyuu (4 hours ago)

Borderline-remake/extensive-remaster. I mean Bluepoint Games are developing it..

  • 0
chakkra
chakkra (5 hours ago)

OHH PADRE SANTO!!

  • 0
Trunkin
Trunkin (1 hour ago)

Looks terrible. Where are the incredibly fluid and dynamic animations from the original? This looks stiff and rushed. Graphically it's not much better than the remaster either. Just a waste.

  • -1