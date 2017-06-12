Halo Wars 2 Awakening the Nightmare Expansion Coming This Fall - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft, 343 Industries, and The Creative Assembly have announced an expansion for Halo Wars 2 called “Awakening the Nightmare. It will launch this fall for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

The expansion will add a new campaign, two new multiplayer leaders, two new multiplayer maps, and a new co-op mode called Terminus Firefight that features the Flood.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

