Beyond Good and Evil 2 Returns to E3 with New Trailer

Ubisoft during its E3 2017 press conference re-revealed Beyond Good and Evil 2.



View the official announcement trailer below:

View the trailer breakdown video below:

Here is an overview:

The world – or rather worlds – of Beyond Good & Evil are back on the horizon with the unveiling of Beyond Good and Evil 2, a prequel and spiritual successor to the beloved 2003 classic. Helmed once again by developer Michel Ancel, Beyond Good and Evil 2 invites players to explore System 3, a vast solar system and a hub of interstellar colonization and commerce in the 24th century – and fans have a chance to help shape it by taking a role in the development process.

System 3, as it turns out, is a place where limited resources are viciously warred over by various private enterprises. The struggle for survival amid a rich milieu of evolved species and diverse cultures from Old Earth creates an ideal environment for space piracy, as a new generation of captains rise up to carve out a piece of the galaxy for themselves.

As you rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain, you’ll traverse System 3 at light speed to explore freely on your own or with friends. Presenting its solar system as a massive, seamless online environment, Beyond Good and Evil 2 gives players the chance to dive into the foundations of the franchise’s universe while traveling between diverse planets and moons in search of adventure.

“We know the expectations for Beyond Good and Evil 2 are enormous,” says Creative Director Michel Ancel. “We’re creating a sci-fi space opera, a game where players fight for freedom alongside unforgettable characters and explore a stunning and vast solar system, all while capturing the spirit of Beyond Good and Evil.”

Ancel wants your help to do it, too. The Beyond Good and Evil 2 team at Ubisoft Montpellier is looking for fans to help by sharing ideas and feedback, and encourage players to sign up now for the Space Monkey Program.