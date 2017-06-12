Far Cry 5 Trailer and Gameplay Walkthrough Released

/ 993 Views

Ubisoft released the E3 2017 trailer and gameplay walkthrough for Far Cry 5. It will launch on February 27, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the trailer below:

View the gameplay walkthrough below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise.

Welcome to Hope County, Montana. When your arrival incites the cult to violently seize control of the region, you must rise up and spark the fires of resistance to liberate a besieged community.



Freely explore Hope County’s rivers, lands, and skies with the largest customizable weapon and vehicle roster ever in a Far Cry game. You are the hero of the story in a thrilling world that hits back with every punch, and where the places you discover and the locals you ally with will shape your story in ways you’ll never see coming.



Key Features:

SPARK THE FIRES OF RESISTANCE AGAINST A FANATIC CULT:

Stranded in hostile territory, find strength in the community around you to lead a resistance against a cult taking over Hope County, Montana.



CARVE YOUR OWN PATH:

The freedom to go in any direction – you decide the when, the where, and the how.

From the moment you enter Hope County you have the freedom to tackle the world in any order you choose.



A WORLD THAT EVOLVES

Play your way against Joseph Seed and his fanatical followers in a dynamic open world that adapts and reacts to the choices you make.



DYNAMIC TOYS

Tear up the countryside in iconic American vehicles you can make your own; from muscle cars to big rigs,from ATVs to tractors.