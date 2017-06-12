South Park: Phone Destroyer Coming to Destroy Your Phone in 2017 - News

/ 1,022 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced South Park: Phone Destroyer. It is a new South Park game due out for iOS and Android in 2017.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview:

South Park: Phone Destroyer brings you iconic South Park characters, action packed real-time strategy, exploding PvP battles, trademark South Park humor and collectible cards in a perfect mix that’s spicier than Cartman’s chili con carne. Assemble the ultimate team of cowboys, wizards, cyborgs and more and get ready to crush your opponent! All those countless hours spent on your phone have been preparing you for this moment. Fulfill your destiny and become… THE ULTIMATE PHONE DESTROYER!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles