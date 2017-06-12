VR Thriller Transference Announced - News

Ubisoft announced a new virtual reality thriller game, Transference. The game will launch in spring 2018 for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift as well as Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Here is an overview:

The psychological thriller Transference was announced today at the Ubisoft Press Conference at E3 2017. The game is being developed for VR, console, and PC through a collaboration between FunHouse, a division of Ubisoft Montreal, and SpectreVision, a production company founded by Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, and John C. Waller. “The opportunity to work with SpectreVision to create a game with rich characters and an intimate yet multi-branching narrative was impossible to pass up,” said Caroline Martin, Executive Director, FunHouse, Ubisoft Montreal. Transference is scheduled to release in spring 2018 on PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift, as well as Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game is set inside a digital recreation of a mind, and is partially inspired by real-life research that measures brain waves in an effort to visually recreate dreams. Players will seek to uncover the mysteries concealed by a family and the home they live in. As they explore the house, players will meet the members of the family, each with their own perspective and memories. How the player chooses to proceed will have consequences that affect the fate of the family. “The game is a thrilling mixture of both our experience in story-telling and Ubisoft’s unparalleled skill at crafting deeply immersive worlds,” said Elijah Wood, Creative Director, SpectreVision. “We jumped at the chance of working in VR with Ubisoft and we believe we have a beautiful and haunting game that will really resonate with players, even after they’ve taken off their headset.”

