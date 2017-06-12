Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets Mysteries of Egypt Trailer - News

Ubisoft debuted a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins called Mysteries of Egypt at its E3 2017 press conference.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 27.

