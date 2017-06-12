Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Announced at E3 - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Microsoft announced during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017 Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview:

20 years after its launch, Microsoft is proud to announce the Definitive Edition of the original Age of Empires. Fully remastered with 4k graphics, re-orchestrated soundtrack, major gameplay improvements, new narrative, Xbox Live multiplayer and achievements, the Definitive Edition brings back the classic game and its Rise of Rome expansion.

