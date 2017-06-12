LawBreakers Launches August 8 - News

Boss Key Productions announced during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017 LawBreakers will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8 for $29.99.





A "Rise Up" beta will take place on Windows PC from June 28 to July 3. Here is the complete schedule:

June 28 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. CEST – Beta Keyholders Only

June 30 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. CEST – Keyholders + New Players via Steam

July 3 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. CEST – Event Ends

