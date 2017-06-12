RPG Griftlands Announced for PC - News

Klei Entertainment, the Don’t Starve developer, announced RPG Griftlands during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Griftlands is an RPG where everything is negotiable: money, loyalty—even morality. Choose your character and make your fortune. Griftlands is the next game by Klei, and will be available Late 2017 / Early 2018

