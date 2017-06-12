Isometric Game Tunic Announced for Consoles, PC - News

Independent developer Finji announced Tunic during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017. It is an isometric action adventure game.

Here is an overview:

Tunic is an action adventure about a tiny fox in a big world. Explore the wilderness, discover spooky ruins, and fight terrible creatures from long ago



