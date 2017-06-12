Total War: Warhammer II Release Date Revealed - News

Total War: Warhammer II is coming out September 28, announced SEGA at the E3 2017 PC Gaming Show.

Here is an overview:

The next title in CA’s thrilling fantasy-strategy series has an official release date: September 28th 2017. Set in a whole new part of the Warhammer world, it introduces four new playable races in a storming narrative campaign that builds to an earth-shattering crescendo.



