XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Expansion Announced

2K during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017 announced the XCOM 2 expansion, War of the Chosen.

Here is an overview:

The fight against ADVENT continues when additional resistance factions form in order to eliminate the alien threat on Earth. In response, a new enemy, known as the “Chosen,” emerges with one goal: recapture the Commander. This expansion to the 2016 award-winning strategy game of the year includes new Hero classes to counter the “Chosen”, new enemies, missions, environments and increased depth in strategic gameplay. Requires XCOM 2 to play.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen will launch on August 29 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

