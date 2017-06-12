Analyst: Xbox One X Will Not Reignite Xbox One Sales in Continental Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 3,047 Views
Microsoft showed off 42 games yesterday at its E3 2017 press conference, 22 of which had some form of exclusivity.
IHS Markit's Piers Harding-Rolls said that "Microsoft answered its critics by delivering a large roster of exclusives." He added that there was "enough variety on offer to provide a compelling advert for buying into the Xbox One platform."
However, Harding-Rolls did state that the Xbox One X was "targeted at enthusiast Xbox fans."
The Xbox One X is priced at $499 / £449. That is £20 higher than IHS original estimate. "We do not expect [a higher price] to impact sales of the console at launch," he said. "Xbox enthusiasts will pay significant sums to get hold of the latest and greatest."
He expects the Xbox One X to account for 10 percent of all Xbox One sales in Q4 2017 and to sell 500,000 units worldwide.
"This price point will go some way to mitigating a downward pressure on console ASPs, a result of the price drop for the Xbox One S," he said. "The expected price differential between Xbox One X and Xbox One S is high enough to reduce the impact of the new platform on the broader console audience. Crucially, we do not believe that, at this stage, Xbox One X is a device to re-ignite Xbox One sales in continental Europe and to gain market share from Sony in key sales territories outside of USA and UK."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
You need exclusives if you're going to release a $500 console.
At that price, I doubt it will even boost sales in the US. It's chief competition, the PS4 Pro, will most likely be dropping to $350 this Holiday with a bundled game. Scorpio is going to be a hard sell at $500, possibly with no bundled game on release.
it is just a premium console for the hardcore xbox fan. nothing more.
i'm a Xbox fan and this is pretty accurate.
I doubt it will reignite sales for it anywhere.
with the smaller form factor I could see the X model being very sought after in Japan, I would wager than it could double weekly sales there at least around the launch window we can expect to see sales close to 300 units per week imo.
Nah, not with the much cheaper PS4 Slim already available. And it not having any exclusives. I think it will raise it somewhat, but not really expecting double.
You don't think it could double this weeks 142 console sales in Japan? :D That is pretty grim expectations you have for it.
Yes. Yes, I am. ;-)
My 6 year old niece could of told you this.
It will ignite sales for the launch and then that's it.
Being optimistic can be a deadly thing.
I don't know what Son'y cost structure is on their consoles, but if they really wanted to make things tough on Microsoft, they cut the price of the PS4 for to $199 and the Pro down to $299 this Christmas season.
The One X is for the hardcore Xbox fans and those that care about gaming in 4K. The mass market can buy the One S. I'm not sure why everyone thinks this is a new console. It's still an Xbox One!
I don't get why those gamers wouldn't just get a pc though since Xone X has very few exclusives not available on pc. Anyway I agree that 4k console gaming is still very much a niche market.
- +3
