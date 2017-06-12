Analyst: Xbox One X Will Not Reignite Xbox One Sales in Continental Europe - News

Microsoft showed off 42 games yesterday at its E3 2017 press conference, 22 of which had some form of exclusivity.

IHS Markit's Piers Harding-Rolls said that "Microsoft answered its critics by delivering a large roster of exclusives." He added that there was "enough variety on offer to provide a compelling advert for buying into the Xbox One platform."

However, Harding-Rolls did state that the Xbox One X was "targeted at enthusiast Xbox fans."

The Xbox One X is priced at $499 / £449. That is £20 higher than IHS original estimate. "We do not expect [a higher price] to impact sales of the console at launch," he said. "Xbox enthusiasts will pay significant sums to get hold of the latest and greatest."

He expects the Xbox One X to account for 10 percent of all Xbox One sales in Q4 2017 and to sell 500,000 units worldwide.

"This price point will go some way to mitigating a downward pressure on console ASPs, a result of the price drop for the Xbox One S," he said. "The expected price differential between Xbox One X and Xbox One S is high enough to reduce the impact of the new platform on the broader console audience. Crucially, we do not believe that, at this stage, Xbox One X is a device to re-ignite Xbox One sales in continental Europe and to gain market share from Sony in key sales territories outside of USA and UK."

