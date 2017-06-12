Wipeout: Omega Collection Tops UK Charts - News

Wipeout: Omega Collection has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 10. This is the first time the franchise topped the UK charts.

Tekken 7 drops one spot to second. Codemasters' Dirt 4 debuts in third. Horizon Zero Dawn jumps four spots to fourth place. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Wipeout: Omega Collection

2. Tekken 7

3. Dirt 4

4. Horizon Zero Dawn

5. Grand Theft Auto V

6. Overwatch

7. FIFA 17

8. Injustice 2

9. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

10. Dishonored 2

