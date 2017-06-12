Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 press conference announced Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will launch on October 27.

View the full reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

America, 1961 Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution. The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation. The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns & Future Tech Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, the Dieselkraftwerk, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns! The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.

