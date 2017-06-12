The Evil Within 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 press conference announced The Evil Within 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will launch on October 13.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You are Detective Sebastian Castellanos and at your lowest point. But when given a chance to save your daughter, you must enter a world filled with nightmares and discover the dark origins of a once-idyllic town to bring her back. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around you. Will you face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive? This is your one chance at redemption, and the only way out is in.



