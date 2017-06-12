Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

posted 8 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 press conference announced Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will launch on September 15.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Be a badass supernatural assassin and take on the role of notorious Billie Lurk as she reunites with her mentor Daud in order to pull off the greatest assassination ever conceived. Building upon Dishonored 2’s signature gameplay and art style, Death of the Outsider features all the series hallmarks, including brutal combat systems, unique level design, and immersive storytelling that responds to your every choice.



