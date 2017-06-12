The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Switch Trailer Released - News

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 press conference released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Here is an overview:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch includes all-new gameplay features like motion controls for combat and lockpicking, outfits and gear from The Legend of Zelda. Take down enemies with the Master Sword, protect yourself with the Hylian Shield or look heroic in the Champion’s Tunic. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch also includes all official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn. Plus tap other compatible amiibo to gain additional loot including those from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series, 30th Anniversary - The Legend of Zelda series, Super Smash Bros. series, and The Legend of Zelda series.

