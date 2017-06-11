Check Out Gameplay Footage of Anthem - News

/ 995 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Electronic Arts during the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference debuted the first gameplay footage of the upcoming BioWare game, Anthem.



Here is an overview of the game:

In Anthem, up to four friends can unravel the world’s mysteries and take on its most fearsome challenges together. Shared danger means shared glory, and successful Freelancers will all be richly rewarded for successful exploits. Throughout their adventure, players can outfit their Freelancers with powerful Javelin exosuits, each of which are equipped with unique weapons and abilities. Players can also customize their Javelin with gear they earn and craft throughout the adventure, and leave a lasting mark on the world.

