Original Xbox Titles Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility in 2017 - News

posted 12 hours ago

Microsoft announced at its E3 2017 press conference original Xbox titles will be coming to the Xbox One via backwards compatibility later in 2017.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge is one of the announced titles.





Original Xbox Games will look and play better on the Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

