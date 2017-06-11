Original Xbox Titles Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility in 2017 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 1,406 Views
Microsoft announced at its E3 2017 press conference original Xbox titles will be coming to the Xbox One via backwards compatibility later in 2017.
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge is one of the announced titles.
Original Xbox Games will look and play better on the Xbox One.
So the Xbox One name does make sense now.
I always wanted to play Call of Chutulu
Conker: Live and Reloaded anyone? (:
@Azzanation SNESs are pricey these days.
Too late M$! I rebought an original Xbox for $12 and have been enjoying $4 masterpieces from my local thrift store all spring. The state of modern gaming in 2015 caused a retro revival for me, and I'm happily playing lots of older games on original hardware. I only buy digital re-releases for systems that look terrible without mods (N64/Atari).
What a deal.
Its great to be able to find working old hardware and to play the old games again. Unfortunately my SNES died and i dont really want to buy another off Ebay. Incase there faulty aswell.
But consider what X1 will do for OG Xbox games. Improved resolution, better performance, record clips, streaming, etc. My concern is will support be strong and can I use my old discs.
- 0
