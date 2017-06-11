Ori and the Will of the Wisps Announced for Xbox One, Window 10 - News

posted 12 hours ago

Microsoft and Moon Studios announced a sequel for Ori and the Blind Forest called Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The game is in development for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of the multi-award winning Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly anticipated sequel: Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all new adventure to discover the mysteries beyond the forest of Nibel, uncover the hidden truths of those lost, and unravel Ori’s true destiny. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a 4K UHD, Xbox One X Enhanced, Xbox Play Anywhere title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

