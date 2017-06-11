Life is Strange: Before the Storm Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Square Enix and Deck Nine Games announced Life is Strange: Before the Storm for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



The first of three episodes will launch on August 31.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

