Life is Strange: Before the Storm Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC
Square Enix and Deck Nine Games announced Life is Strange: Before the Storm for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
The first of three episodes will launch on August 31.
View the announcement trailer below:
View the Return to Arcadia Bay trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise.
You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.
When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.
No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.
"You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price" so its three years before life is strange season 1, can't wait anyway.
I wonder if this is a new story, or a prequel? It has to be new right with no connections to the first one.
This one is a prequel. A sequel is in development as well (was announced a few weeks ago), but I believe they already confirmed the sequel will be a new setting with new characters.
How it a prequel though? How can you give chloe powers when she had no powers in the original? Amnesia?
Plus we already know what happens to Rachel.
Guessing there won't be any powers in this one, since you play as Chloe, who has no powers. It's set 3 years earlier, so the plotline won't be about what happened to Rachel in the first season, Rachel only disappeared like 3 months before the 1st season, not 3 years.
