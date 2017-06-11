Action RPG Ashen Gets E3 2017 Trailer - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Aurora44 at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference debuted a new trailer for Ashen. The game is a console launch exclusive on the Xbox One.

Ashen is an action role-playing game is about a wanderer in search of a place to call home. There is no sun, and the only natural light comes from eruptions that cover the land in ash. This is a world where nothing lasts, no matter how tightly you cling to it. At its core, Ashen is about forging relationships. Players can guide those they trust to their camp — together, you might just stand a chance.



