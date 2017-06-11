Crackdown 3 Launches November 7 - News

Microsoft announced at its E3 2017 press conference Crackdown 3 will launch for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on November 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

Step up your BOOM! Suit up and throw down as a superpowered agent on a mission to take back the city. Terry Crews as Commander Jaxon wants you to join in on the open world mayhem, dropping November 7, 2017. Crackdown 3 is a 4K UHD, HDR, Xbox One X Enhanced, Xbox Play Anywhere title.

