Super Lucky’s Tale announced for Xbox One, Windows 10

Playful Corp. announced during the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference Super Lucky’s Tale for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. It will launch worldwide on November 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Lucky’s Tale is a delightful, playground platformer for all ages that follows Lucky, the ever-optimistic and lovable hero, on his quest to find his inner strength and help his beloved sister rescue the Book of Ages from the nefarious Jinx. Head back to the era of classic platformers with challenges players of all skill levels and all ages can enjoy. Super Lucky’s Tale is a 4K UHD, Xbox One X Enhanced, Xbox Play Anywhere title.

