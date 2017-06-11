Check Out Sea of Thieves E3 2017 Gameplay Walkthrough - News

/ 502 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare announced at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs in early 2018.



View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Shipwrecks and skirmishes, skeletons and storms: join us on this voyage across the Sea of Thieves for a taste of the treasure hunting adventures that lie ahead! For a chance to play in the Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, give feedback and help steer the course of Rare’s exhilarating shared world game, sign up for the Insider Programme now: seaofthieves.com/insider

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles